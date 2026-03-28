PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7,332.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.