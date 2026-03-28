Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 333,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $40,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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