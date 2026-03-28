Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. reduced its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 111,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KB Financial Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

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KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KB opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KB shares. Zacks Research raised KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on KB

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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