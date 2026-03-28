Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Boosts Stake in Thales S.A. $THLEF

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Thales Stock Down 3.8%

THLEF stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. Thales S.A. has a 1 year low of $235.02 and a 1 year high of $333.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.54.

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About Thales

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Thales SA is a global technology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in developing advanced systems and solutions for the aerospace, defense, security, and transportation markets. The company’s core activities encompass the design, integration, and deployment of mission-critical equipment such as avionics and flight management systems, radar and sensor technologies, secure communications networks, and digital identity and cybersecurity platforms.

In the aerospace sector, Thales provides flight avionics, air traffic management solutions, and in-flight entertainment systems to commercial and military customers.

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