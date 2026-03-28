AT&T Inc. $T Position Increased by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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