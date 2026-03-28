Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Reduces Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 204.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,162,000 after buying an additional 172,829 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 717.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,128 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,905 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 330,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TM stock opened at $206.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.81. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.