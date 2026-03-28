Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Stake Raised by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,766 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of GEN opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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