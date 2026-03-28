Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 101,072 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF $ISCV

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $62,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,257,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,039.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 331.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period.

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iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

ISCV opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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