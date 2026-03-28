Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Strata Critical Medical Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of SRTA stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Strata Critical Medical has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02.
Strata Critical Medical Company Profile
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