Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Strata Critical Medical Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of SRTA stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Strata Critical Medical has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

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Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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