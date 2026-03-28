Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s current price.
PALI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Clear Str raised shares of Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palisade Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PALI
Palisade Bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll?like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.
The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.
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