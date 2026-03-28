Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s current price.

PALI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Clear Str raised shares of Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palisade Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Palisade Bio Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll?like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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