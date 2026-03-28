Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein Sells 7,500 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $74,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 779,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,184.15. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

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Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Equity News Roundup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Star Equity this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRR. Noble Financial raised shares of Star Equity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price objective on shares of Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Star Equity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

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About Star Equity

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Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

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