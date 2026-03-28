Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 3,354 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $34,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 356,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,853.68. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,035 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $10,805.40.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 658 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $6,718.18.

On Monday, March 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 720 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $7,387.20.

On Friday, March 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 7,916 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $77,814.28.

On Thursday, March 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 858 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $8,665.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,244 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $12,900.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,782 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $28,904.98.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

VINP opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Key Headlines Impacting Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Summary: Company insiders (two executives and one other insider) sold a combined ~49,200 shares across March 16–25, 2026, representing roughly a half?million dollars at ~ $10/share. The sales reduced individual insiders’ stakes by mostly small percentages (generally <1%), and each insider still holds a substantial position — suggesting these may be personal liquidity/diversification moves rather than a vote of no confidence. Lovissotto Filings

Summary: Company insiders (two executives and one other insider) sold a combined ~49,200 shares across March 16–25, 2026, representing roughly a half?million dollars at ~ $10/share. The sales reduced individual insiders’ stakes by mostly small percentages (generally <1%), and each insider still holds a substantial position — suggesting these may be personal liquidity/diversification moves rather than a vote of no confidence. Negative Sentiment: Fernando Lovisotto (insider) sold a total of 29,564 shares across March 16–25 at prices roughly $10.10–$10.44, trimming his stake by small increments across several trades. Repeated sales by a large insider can pressure sentiment even if each trade is small. Lovissotto SEC Filing

Fernando Lovisotto (insider) sold a total of 29,564 shares across March 16–25 at prices roughly $10.10–$10.44, trimming his stake by small increments across several trades. Repeated sales by a large insider can pressure sentiment even if each trade is small. Negative Sentiment: Sergio Passos Ribeiro (CFO) sold 18,567 shares across March 16–25, including a larger block (7,916 shares on Mar 20). Those disposals reduced the CFO’s position by up to ~2.25% on a single trade, which can be interpreted negatively by investors who watch insider activity closely. CFO Ribeiro SEC Filing

Sergio Passos Ribeiro (CFO) sold 18,567 shares across March 16–25, including a larger block (7,916 shares on Mar 20). Those disposals reduced the CFO’s position by up to ~2.25% on a single trade, which can be interpreted negatively by investors who watch insider activity closely. Negative Sentiment: Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 1,057 shares on March 25 at ~$10.59, a small reduction in a large holding but another data point in the cluster of insider selling. Zaremba SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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