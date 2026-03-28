Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Declines By 47.1%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,734 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 43,009 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YTRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Yatra Online Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,671,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 252,141 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yatra Online Company Profile

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Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

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