Craig Warren Peters Sells 167,403 Shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 167,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $130,574.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,289,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,847.44. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

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Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Getty Images News

Neutral Sentiment: Aggregate: insiders sold roughly 391,500 shares across filings dated March 25, 2026 — about $305k at the reported ~$0.78 average — disclosed in SEC filings. Read More.

Aggregate: insiders sold roughly 391,500 shares across filings dated March 25, 2026 — about $305k at the reported ~$0.78 average — disclosed in SEC filings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 167,403 shares (~11.5% reduction in his stake); CFO Jennifer Leyden, CMO Gene Foca, CTO Nathaniel Gandert and several SVPs/VPs also sold material stakes on March 25. Markets often view simultaneous sales by multiple senior officers as a negative signal for near-term sentiment. Links to individual SEC filings: CEO Read More., CFO Read More., CMO Read More., CTO Read More., and other filings Read More..

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Images this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Koch Inc. now owns 115,259,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525,639 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,530,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 742,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

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Getty Images Company Profile

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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