NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.3350, with a volume of 2540183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $859.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 105,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.