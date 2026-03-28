Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VG has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research set a $15.00 price target on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Venture Global from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

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Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE:VG opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 5.70.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,872,223 shares of company stock valued at $82,002,870. 86.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

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About Venture Global

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Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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