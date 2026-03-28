Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 614,246 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $115,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 734.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 931,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,759,000 after purchasing an additional 819,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,113,000 after buying an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,309,000 after buying an additional 509,835 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,270.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 353,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 349,708 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,148.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 283,372 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $67.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

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