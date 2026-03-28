Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,840 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $35,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

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iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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