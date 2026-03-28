Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $20 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,372,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,792,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,632,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,740,000 after buying an additional 2,353,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,279,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,642,000 after buying an additional 103,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $458,662,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,607 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $282.18 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $275.60 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $318.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.14.

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About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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