Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,746 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 300.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded GEV to “Strong?Buy” and dramatically raised its earnings forecasts — $14.77 for FY2026 and $22.05 for FY2027 (vs. consensus ~$6.59). This large upward revision is a clear bullish catalyst for expectations of future profitability and likely supported recent buying interest. Article Title

Erste Group upgraded GEV to “Strong?Buy” and dramatically raised its earnings forecasts — $14.77 for FY2026 and $22.05 for FY2027 (vs. consensus ~$6.59). This large upward revision is a clear bullish catalyst for expectations of future profitability and likely supported recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Coverage reports GEV is expanding its presence in S&P 500 energy funds — increased fund exposure can boost share demand and liquidity over time. Article Title

Coverage reports GEV is expanding its presence in S&P 500 energy funds — increased fund exposure can boost share demand and liquidity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces note GEV recently outperformed the broader market in short?term trading sessions, highlighting elevated volatility and investor focus on news flow. Article Title

Market pieces note GEV recently outperformed the broader market in short?term trading sessions, highlighting elevated volatility and investor focus on news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary (example: AES coverage) underscores growing demand for energy services from data centers and corporates — a positive industry backdrop that could support long?term revenue visibility for power/energy suppliers like GEV. Article Title

Sector commentary (example: AES coverage) underscores growing demand for energy services from data centers and corporates — a positive industry backdrop that could support long?term revenue visibility for power/energy suppliers like GEV. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade and bullish estimates, the stock moved lower today — this suggests short?term profit taking, rotation, or sensitivity to high valuation multiples could weigh on the share price until forward results and guidance confirm the elevated EPS trajectory.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $852.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $802.93 and a 200-day moving average of $681.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $948.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.52.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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