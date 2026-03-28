Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,767 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,830,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EMR opened at $125.35 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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