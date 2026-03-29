Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on April 17th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 1.0% increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 273.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

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Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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