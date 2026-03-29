Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 8.5% increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PSA opened at C$50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.05. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1 year low of C$50.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.12.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.