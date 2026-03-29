Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 8.5% increase from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSA opened at C$50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.05. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1 year low of C$50.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.12.

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Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

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Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions. During the period ended June 30, 2021 the portfolio was invested in cash accounts and term deposits diversified between seven Canadian financial institutions.

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