SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Issues Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $171.86 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

SouthGobi Resources stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

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About SouthGobi Resources

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SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company focused on coal assets in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. The company’s operations center on the Ovoot Tolgoi deposit, where it holds a majority interest and employs open-pit mining methods to extract semi-soft coking coal and thermal coal. Situated near critical rail and port infrastructure, SouthGobi serves steelmakers and power generators in nearby Asian markets.

SouthGobi’s principal products include high-quality coking coal, which is used in steel production, as well as thermal coal for power generation and industrial applications.

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