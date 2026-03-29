CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

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About CareCloud

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CareCloud is a healthcare information technology company that develops and delivers cloud-native software and services to medical practices, health systems and hospitals across the United States. The company’s platform combines practice management, electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), population health analytics and patient engagement tools in a single integrated suite. CareCloud’s modular approach allows clients to adopt individual components—such as scheduling, billing or telehealth—and scale to a fully unified solution as their needs evolve.

Key offerings include CareCloud Charts, a web-based EHR designed to streamline clinical workflows; CareCloud Central, a practice management system that automates scheduling, patient intake and billing; and CareCloud Omni, which provides real-time analytics and business intelligence dashboards.

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