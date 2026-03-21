Meter Governance Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $743.51 thousand and approximately $75.72 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,890,067 with 32,276,310 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.02308272 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $75,703.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

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