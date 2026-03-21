Mixin (XIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.80 Thousand

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $41.90 million and $62.80 thousand worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.39 or 0.00081305 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,540.77 or 0.99931528 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,000 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Mixin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
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