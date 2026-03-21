Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $15.71 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 41,127,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,931,149 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index). Telegram, DiscordDocs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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