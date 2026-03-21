Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Texas Capital

Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

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Globe Life Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GL opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $152.71. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,969.04. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,752.52. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 368.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,161,000 after acquiring an additional 58,163 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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