Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $96.01 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.16 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

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Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,601 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $53,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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