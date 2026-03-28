BARK Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 1st (NYSE:BARK)

Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 31st.

BARK Trading Down 1.5%

BARK stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

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BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. On average, analysts predict that BARK will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $1.50 target price on shares of BARK in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised BARK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.50 price objective on BARK in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

View Our Latest Report on BARK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in BARK by 133.6% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,432,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,722 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BARK by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,915 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in BARK in the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,049,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 589,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,986,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 293,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

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BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct?to?consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company’s core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

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