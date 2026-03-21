ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.87 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and $837.02 thousand worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,108,309,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,348,235 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @iconstiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 1,108,285,314.4832034 with 1,094,299,534.1915963 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.03682407 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $978,945.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.