Arweave 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.75 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002404 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $111,298,718.78 trillion and approximately $14.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,590.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00663536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00020652 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a decentralized storage network that seeks to offer a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Describing itself as “a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets,” the network primarily hosts “the permaweb” — a permanent, decentralized web with a number of community-driven applications and platforms. The Arweave network uses a native cryptocurrency, AR, to pay “miners” to indefinitely store the network’s information. The project was first announced as Archain in August 2017, later rebranding to Arweave in February 2018 and officially launching in June 2018. The core technology that powers the Arweave is the blockweave. Just as a blockchain is a linked collection of blocks containing transactions, a blockweave — specifically designed for the Arweave protocol — is a set of blocks that contain data, linking to multiple previous blocks from the network. This data structure allows the network to an enforce that miners provide a ‘Proof of Access’ (PoA) to old data in order to add new blocks. Unlike in a traditional blockchain, where miners are forced to expend electricity in order to earn tokens, in the Arweave network miners are also encouraged to replicate valuable data (the information stored in the network) in order to gain tokens. This mechanism offsets the value that is normally wasted in blockchain networks, with useful, energy efficient storage of data. Discord, Medium, Reddit, GitHubLightpaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

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