Arweave 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.75 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002404 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $111,298,718.78 trillion and approximately $14.75 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,590.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00663536 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00020652 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
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