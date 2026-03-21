PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.6923.

Several analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $50,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,996,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,686,656.58. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,516,600 shares of company stock valued at $304,536,896 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 197.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.83%.

PBF Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.