Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104,151 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 8.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baring Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 71,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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