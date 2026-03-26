Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This represents a 41.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 126,680 shares of company stock worth $174,863,016 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,156.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,312.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.34.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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