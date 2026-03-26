JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 8.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $57,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,142 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,846,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 2,630,014 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,381,000 after buying an additional 1,840,452 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,592,000 after buying an additional 833,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 720,527 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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