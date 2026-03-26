Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Sells Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on February 13th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $371.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.97.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,941,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,816,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: BofA reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $500 target, arguing Azure and Copilot backlog support significant upside. BofA coverage

BofA reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $500 target, arguing Azure and Copilot backlog support significant upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: investors are buying MSFT call options today — a bullish short-term indicator that some traders expect a rebound or event-driven upside. Options activity

Unusual options flow: investors are buying MSFT call options today — a bullish short-term indicator that some traders expect a rebound or event-driven upside. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft agreed to rent a large Texas data-center site abandoned by Oracle/OpenAI — expands capacity but highlights rising capex and integration challenges. Texas data center

Microsoft agreed to rent a large Texas data-center site abandoned by Oracle/OpenAI — expands capacity but highlights rising capex and integration challenges. Neutral Sentiment: HR and culture updates: Microsoft’s chief people officer discusses an “AI?first, human?centered” shift and hiring of adaptable generalists — signals investment in talent but also organizational churn. CPO interview

HR and culture updates: Microsoft’s chief people officer discusses an “AI?first, human?centered” shift and hiring of adaptable generalists — signals investment in talent but also organizational churn. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI flagged heavy dependence on Microsoft as a top risk ahead of a potential IPO; investors worry the symbiotic tie could create operational or contractual risk for MSFT. OpenAI risk disclosure

OpenAI flagged heavy dependence on Microsoft as a top risk ahead of a potential IPO; investors worry the symbiotic tie could create operational or contractual risk for MSFT. Negative Sentiment: Weak guidance and product concerns have pushed MSFT to new lows this week; analysts flag M365/Copilot adoption and retention issues as reasons the stock may not rebound quickly. New low / weak outlook

Weak guidance and product concerns have pushed MSFT to new lows this week; analysts flag M365/Copilot adoption and retention issues as reasons the stock may not rebound quickly. Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target (from $600 to $510) and warned the Microsoft 365 / Copilot narrative needs improvement for the stock to move materially higher. UBS price target cut

UBS lowered its price target (from $600 to $510) and warned the Microsoft 365 / Copilot narrative needs improvement for the stock to move materially higher. Negative Sentiment: Macro and credit-market pressure: JPMorgan launched new CDS that allow bets against large tech debt (including Microsoft), adding a systemic?risk narrative as oil/geo tensions elevate market stress. JPM CDS product

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Microsoft

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Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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