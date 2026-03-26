World Equity Group Inc. Sells 59,228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,228 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

BATS:EFV opened at $73.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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