Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys 14,587 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,015.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $7,929,645,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Up 1.5%

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.