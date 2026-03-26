World Investment Advisors Buys 15,280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of World Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.3% during the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 239.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 12,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 200,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google research announced a compression method that could cut memory required to run large language models by ~6x — a potential long?term cost and performance advantage for Google Cloud and Gemini that reinforces Alphabet’s AI leadership. Google AI compression story (CNBC)

Google research announced a compression method that could cut memory required to run large language models by ~6x — a potential long?term cost and performance advantage for Google Cloud and Gemini that reinforces Alphabet’s AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and forecasts remain constructive: Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, and broader analyst upgrades/price targets (consensus well above current levels) support medium?term upside. (Boosts confidence around fundamentals and growth trajectory.)

Analyst sentiment and forecasts remain constructive: Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, and broader analyst upgrades/price targets (consensus well above current levels) support medium?term upside. (Boosts confidence around fundamentals and growth trajectory.) Positive Sentiment: Commercial tie?ups and product traction: DeepMind/Gemini partnerships (Agile Robots) and retailer integrations (Gap checkout within Gemini), plus Openreach using Google AI, show expanding real?world enterprise and commerce adoption that can drive Cloud/API revenue growth. DeepMind / Agile Robots (CNBC)

Commercial tie?ups and product traction: DeepMind/Gemini partnerships (Agile Robots) and retailer integrations (Gap checkout within Gemini), plus Openreach using Google AI, show expanding real?world enterprise and commerce adoption that can drive Cloud/API revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory engagement in Europe — the EU antitrust chief is meeting Big Tech CEOs about AI competition concerns; this highlights ongoing scrutiny but no immediate enforcement action reported. Investors should monitor for concrete regulatory proposals. EU antitrust meeting (Reuters)

Regulatory engagement in Europe — the EU antitrust chief is meeting Big Tech CEOs about AI competition concerns; this highlights ongoing scrutiny but no immediate enforcement action reported. Investors should monitor for concrete regulatory proposals. Neutral Sentiment: Google will label verified investment apps in India to fight scams — a product/market safety move that helps local trust but is operational rather than materially revenue?moving in the near term. Verified apps in India (Reuters)

Google will label verified investment apps in India to fight scams — a product/market safety move that helps local trust but is operational rather than materially revenue?moving in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Landmark Los Angeles jury verdict found YouTube (Alphabet) negligent in a youth social?media addiction case and ordered compensatory damages — while the payout is small versus Alphabet’s scale, the ruling raises legal precedent risk and has already pressured sentiment. Landmark verdict (Reuters)

Landmark Los Angeles jury verdict found YouTube (Alphabet) negligent in a youth social?media addiction case and ordered compensatory damages — while the payout is small versus Alphabet’s scale, the ruling raises legal precedent risk and has already pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/personnel signals in key markets: Google’s top India counsel resigned amid regulatory hurdles — another near?term headwind in a high?growth geography where policy risk matters. India counsel resignation (Reuters)

Regulatory/personnel signals in key markets: Google’s top India counsel resigned amid regulatory hurdles — another near?term headwind in a high?growth geography where policy risk matters. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: A proposed federal bill to pause new AI data?center construction could, if enacted or broadened, complicate capital plans for hyperscalers including Alphabet — worth monitoring as a regulatory tail risk. AI data center moratorium bill (QuiverQuant)

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.11 and its 200 day moving average is $294.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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