First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FEP opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.29 million, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

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First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

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The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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