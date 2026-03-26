First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1004 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GRID opened at $168.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,252,000 after acquiring an additional 691,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,699,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,104,000 after acquiring an additional 503,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 307,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,004,000 after purchasing an additional 298,762 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.