First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5445 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 92.0% increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FSZ stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 216.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 259.8% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology. FSZ was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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