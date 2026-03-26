First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $97.81 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

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The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)

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