ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $16.39 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 40.31%.The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

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