Gattaca (LON:GATC) Announces Earnings Results

Gattaca (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gattaca had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Gattaca Price Performance

Shares of GATC stock opened at GBX 105.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.82. The company has a market capitalization of £32.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Gattaca has a twelve month low of GBX 72.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 132. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gattaca

In other news, insider Matt Wragg sold 41,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £37,494.90. Also, insider Oliver Whittaker sold 16,911 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £15,219.90. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Gattaca Company Profile

STEM talent partners of choice since 1984.

For over 35 years, Gattaca has been helping clients across the world grow by solving their biggest talent challenges.

From contingent recruitment to managed service packages such as our comprehensive RPO offerings, we combine top-tier teams with top-tier tech to deliver award-winning, personalised service on a global scale.

Our purpose is clear – “To provide the skills needed to build a better future – one job at a time.”

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