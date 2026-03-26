Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Real Brokerage from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Brokerage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

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Real Brokerage Price Performance

REAX stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.20 million, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.98 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,281 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 310.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 1,608,941 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 894.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,159,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,071,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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