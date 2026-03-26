Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Griffin Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.69. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,365 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 44,788 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,781 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

More Winnebago Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Winnebago Industries this week:

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.