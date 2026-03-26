American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

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American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.50 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $48,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $49,694.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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